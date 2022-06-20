PTA reacts on loadshedding warning: ‘Telecom operators bound to provide uninterrupted services’

ISLAMABAD: Taking strong exception to telecom operators’ warning of connectivity loadshedding, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cautioned them that they are bound to provide uninterrupted services to subscribers under license conditions, rules and regulations.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the PTA stated, the telecom regulator took notice of reports about outages of services in far-flung areas.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had invited cellular mobile industry in their meeting on June 17 to get their input on budget proposals related to telecom industry, said the statement.

“The mobile operators are governed under license conditions, rules and regulations issued by PTA. Operators are required to provide uninterrupted telecom services to the subscribers and in case they don't, the regulator has relevant provisions to take appropriate action,” read the statement. Meanwhile, the telecom operators warned of service outages if their demands related to tax reduction were not met.