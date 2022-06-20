Energy conservation: Markets, shopping malls to close by 9pm in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After the implementation of orders to close markets in Sindh and Punjab early to conserve energy because of an ongoing power crisis in the country, markets and shopping centres in the federal capital, too, will now close by 9pm, Geo News reported.

A notification issued for this stated that Section 144 of Pakistan Penal Code will be implemented in Islamabad.

Marriage halls must shut down by 10:00 pm, the statement read, adding that medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, milk shops, vegetable markets, tandoors and bus stands will be exempted from restricted timings. Meanwhile, eateries, industries, clubs parks and cinemas will close by 11:30pm.