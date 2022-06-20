Iraq confirms 13 cholera cases

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: A cholera outbreak in Iraq has infected at least 13 people and scores more suspected cases have been sent for analysis, most from the northern Kurdistan region, health officials said on Sunday.

"Ten cases of cholera have been recorded in the province" of Sulaimaniyah, said Sabah Hawrami, district health chief in the autonomous Kurdistan region. Another 56 suspected cases from the same province are being analysed by a central laboratory in the capital Baghdad -- the only one able to provide the diagnosis.

The health ministry said one case had been registered in Kirkuk province, neighbouring Sulaimaniyah, while two were recorded in the southern province of Muthanna.