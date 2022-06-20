Two killed in accidents on Mauripur Road, Super Highway

Two people were killed and four others injured in road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday.

A man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Mauripur Road. A couple travelling in a rickshaw were also injured in the accident. They were moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Hasham. The injured included Rabia, 20, and her husband Abid. Police said the deceased man was crossing the road when the speedy vehicle hit and killed him. The vehicle also hit the rickshaw, injuring the couple. Separately, a man, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a road tragedy on the Super Highway. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigations are under way.

In another accident, two people were injured during a collision between a car and trailer truck on Mauripur Road. The injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital. They were identified as Nawab, 40, and Ghulam, 28.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Mehmood, was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Old Golimar area within the limits of the Rizvia police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said he was going somewhere on a motorcycle when the accident occurred. Further investigations are under way.