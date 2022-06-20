2 bike lifters, 15 suspects held in Kohat swoop

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested a ringleader along with his accomplice of a gang of bike lifters and recovered the stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Osama Amin Cheema said that Station House Officer Javed Khan along with his team carried out a successful operation against the motorcycle lifters and others criminals in the limits of Jarma Police Station.

Flanked by SHO Javed Khan, the official said that the police arrested a ringleader of inter-district bike lifters gang identified as Shams along with his accomplice Sajjad, residents of Muslimabad, during the crackdown.

He said that the police also recovered three motorcycles from their possession.

He said that the gang used to lift bikes from the premises of Kohat University and colleges and then sold them at a throw away price after changing their number plates.

The police had registered cases against the accused under relevant sections of law, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 15 suspected persons during the ongoing search and strike operation in the district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also seized during the operation carried out jointly by the police and Elite force in different areas of the district.