Beterbiev batters Smith to unify light-heavy belts

NEW YORK: Light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev knocked out American rival Joe Smith Jr. inside two rounds on Saturday to add the WBO title to his WBC and IBF belts.
The unbeaten 37-year-old Canada-based Russian scored three knockdowns and had Smith in deep trouble with just under a minute remaining in round two before the fight was stopped. Beterbiev improves to 18-0 - all by knockout - and can now set his sights on a possible unification fight against Russia’s WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight crown.
Ag AFPJAKARTA: World badminton number one Viktor Axelsen triumphed in straight sets over underdog Zhao Jun Peng of...
BROOKLINE: England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris shared the lead as Sunday’s final round of the...
LONDON: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini served notice of his intention to mount another strong challenge at Wimbledon...
SACHSENRING, GERMANY: Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in the overall standings with a...
Ag AFPWASHINGTON: Defending champion Nelly Korda curled in an eagle putt at the 18th hole on Saturday to grab a...
LONDON: Calvin Ramsay said the examples of how young players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott have flourished...
