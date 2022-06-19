A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research. Photo: The News

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-one percent Pakistanis are unaware of how their personal information can be used after sharing it with mobile apps. Only 35pc say they are aware of it. The number of Pakistanis ignorant about the use of personal data is twice the global average.

It was revealed in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research. Against 51pc of Pakistanis, who are unaware of the use of their personal information, only 24pc of citizens in 39 countries expressed ignorance about the use of their personal data by mobile apps. However, contrary to other countries of the world, the number of complaints about misuse of personal information from Pakistanis is low. Unlike the total average of 60pc of world’s

39 countries, only 9pc of Pakistanis reported misuse of their data. Most Pakistanis complained about fake emails, spam emails from companies, bank accounts, credit cards and email hacking. However, most complaints about data abuse were lodged by citizens of India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Despite problems associated with technology, 66pc Pakistanis, like people of other countries of the world, recognised its importance and called technology an important part of life.

More than 33,000 people from 39 countries in the world participated in the survey. In Pakistan, 1,000 people became part of the survey, which was conducted between October 15 and December 18, 2021. In the survey, 9pc of Pakistanis complained about misuse of personal information shared, while 60pc of citizens globally appeared to be concerned about misuse of personal data. A total of 41pc of citizens in 39 countries complained about spam e-mail, 31pc complained about seekers of bank accounts and other personal information, 12pc about leaked personal information, 11 hacked e-mail while 10pc complained about hacking a bank account or a credit card.