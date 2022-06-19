Special agro zone can be established with climate system

Islamabad : With the increase in rainfall in the Cholistan Desert, a special agro-economic zone can be established with a climate system, said Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The vice chancellor expressed these views while talking to media persons in Islamabad. He said that the scientists of the Islamia University Bahawalpur have devised a meteorological system for increasing rainfall which can lead to ionization by increasing the humidity in the air, says a press release.

The Cholistan region was actually a lush region centuries ago and turned into a desert due to the depletion of the river Haktra and the scarcity of water. The project could transform the country’s agricultural economy and greatly improve the country’s overall economic situation. The plan has been proposed to the federal and provincial governments and can be implemented in practice with the attention and support of the government. Annual rain levels can be increased from 100 mm to 400 mm.

He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur agricultural research, especially marketing of different varieties of cotton seeds, has resulted in the cultivation of university varieties on 50% of the area under cotton cultivation in the country. These types are effective against low water, high temperature and various diseases. The revival of textile industry will benefit Rs10 billion.

The Punjab Government and China have included Islamia University Bahawalpur’s intercropping technology project in the CPEC project. With the help of agricultural resettlement and livestock, the national GDP can be increased by 3%. The eco-friendly method will be available. The vice chancellor said that the Archaeology Department of the University has recently been set up which is working on a special project for the discovery of 7,000 years old archaeological sites of the Haktra civilization in the Cholistan Desert.