Shahram sets his sights on World Cup of Pool

ISLAMABAD: Shahram Changezi, the only Pakistani snooker player having three recognised international medals to his credit, returned home following a busy stint in England where he also figured in the UK Open 9 Ball Pool Championship.

Shahram became the only Pakistani player in World Pool Fargo Ratings standing on a rating of 694. “ I had mixed results coming out of my first season in the UK. Hopefully, I will be better equipped for the next season,” he said.

Shahram participated in the UK Open 9 Ball Pool Championship held this month in Copperbox Arena London, England.

The tournament featured the world’s best 256 players among which Shahram Changezi was the only Pakistani cueist.

“9 Ball Pool is played around the world and is the most popular game among cue sports. Unfortunately, there are no pool events organised in Pakistan by either federation or private club owners. My aim is to make this game equally popular and important as snooker in Pakistan,” Shahram said.

“There are numerous pool events that take place throughout the year around the world. World Cup of Pool is a prestigious event organised once a year and the top 32 nations of the world participate in this event.

“To qualify for the World Cup of Pool, I want one more player like me who is actively playing pool events globally. My ultimate goal is to participate in the World Cup and eventually to lift the title.”

On his return, while talking to 'The News', he hoped Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association would start organising local pool events to find the required talent for the World Cup. “I will continue to participate in international pool events in my personal capacity at the moment.

I am really thankful to the local business community who always come forward and extend the offers of sponsorship for my participation in international events.” Shahram said.

Last year, the Asian medalist also participated in the US Open 9 Ball Pool championship held in Atlantic City, USA in Sep 2021.