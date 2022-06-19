CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: APP

LAHORE: To implement the government’s energy conservation plan in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz held consultations with the business community across the province, and announced closure of markets in Punjab at 9pm daily.

He held a meeting with representatives of the business community of Punjab, which was also attended by Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Ahmad Hassan, Rana Mashhud Ahmed, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Ata Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Imran Goraya and other political figures and government officials.

As per the decision, markets, bazaars and business centres across Punjab would be closed at 9pm every day, while restaurants would remain open till 11:30pm. It was also decided that marriage halls would be closed at 10pm under the previous policy.

Hamza Shehbaz said that on every Saturday, special working hours would be allowed to the business community. This decision would not apply to medical stores, said the CM during the meeting. Hamza added that the market timing for Eid shopping would be reviewed later on in consultation with the business community. During the meeting, the representatives of the business community announced full support to the government measures to deal with the ongoing energy crisis.