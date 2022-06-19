LAHORE: To implement the government’s energy conservation plan in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz held consultations with the business community across the province, and announced closure of markets in Punjab at 9pm daily.
He held a meeting with representatives of the business community of Punjab, which was also attended by Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Ahmad Hassan, Rana Mashhud Ahmed, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Ata Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Imran Goraya and other political figures and government officials.
As per the decision, markets, bazaars and business centres across Punjab would be closed at 9pm every day, while restaurants would remain open till 11:30pm. It was also decided that marriage halls would be closed at 10pm under the previous policy.
Hamza Shehbaz said that on every Saturday, special working hours would be allowed to the business community. This decision would not apply to medical stores, said the CM during the meeting. Hamza added that the market timing for Eid shopping would be reviewed later on in consultation with the business community. During the meeting, the representatives of the business community announced full support to the government measures to deal with the ongoing energy crisis.
Pervez Musharraf has no plans to return home soon as his doctors have advised him to avoid air travel
ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 151 more people were found...
Against 51pc of Pakistanis, who are unaware of the use of their personal information, only 24pc of citizens in 39...
UNITED NATIONS: Three United Nations Special Rapporteurs for Housing, Minority Issues, and Freedom of Religion have...
The FBR chief said he had given orders to this effect for issuing refunds manually till the resolution of problems in...
Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon directed the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board...
Comments