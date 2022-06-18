Neglected Sanghar

Sanghar is an underprivileged region of Sindh. Many believe that if the people of Sanghar are allowed to complete their education, the area may witness large-scale development. However, the Sindh education department does not seem interested in improving the city’s education sector. Even though there are many schools in Sanghar, they face a shortage of teachers. The authorities need to look into this issue.

Other problems that the city faces include a shortage of well-equipped hospitals and a neglected agriculture sector. Sanghar’s public-sector hospitals, unfortunately, do not have life-saving injections in stock. Dog-bite victims usually pass away after they fail to get timely treatment. Sanghar is an agricultural city and could become a top cotton producer if the Sindh government paid attention to this sector. Similarly, there are hundreds of factories in the city, but there is no investment in the area. The PPP, which rules over Sindh, must tap into the potential of this city.

Ghulam Mustafa

Sanghar