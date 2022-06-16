Shehbaz invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan

RASHAKAI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was entering the most crucial second phase of implementation as he invited Chinese companies to Pakistan. He said that it was important to focus on the establishment of SEZs to make them a model of development. The PM said that the government was committed to completing the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at the earliest to ensure development and prosperity in the country.

During his visit to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, he said all problems and hurdles in the smooth execution of SEZs would be addressed on a priority basis. PM Sharif said focusing on establishing SEZs across the country would boost industrialisation and exports and generate employment. He said the solution to Pakistan’s economic problems was massive industrialisation and diversifying the export base. He said massive economic activity in the country would create employment, encourage exports and stimulate import substitution.

The prime minister said nine SEZs have been planned to be developed in Pakistan, which are aimed at promoting industrial infrastructure and technology transfer. He said China had switched to high-tech industrial projects and invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. He said the Chinese expertise in technology and cheap labour of Pakistan could act as a balance to benefit both the sides.

The prime minister proposed the launch of roadshows in China to highlight Pakistan’s potential for trade and investment. He emphasised on sharing of expertise between the two countries and the need to further augment development by exploring areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of Pakistan. He directed the authorities to follow the timelines of the projects related to SEZs and announced holding a virtual meeting in future to sort out ways for improvement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking strong notice of the delay in the publication of curriculum material by the Punjab Text Book Board, directed the authorities concerned to address the issue at the earliest.

The prime minister asked Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to take urgent action on delay in the publication of textbooks and submit a report to him. He urged to mitigate the problems being faced by students and parents by ensuring availability of textbooks. PM Sharif stressed necessary measures in this regard, so that such a situation did not emerge in future.