Yorkshire charged by ECB following Rafiq cricket racism row

LONDON: Yorkshire and a “number of individuals” have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the governing body’s investigation into how the county dealt with racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The ECB did not name any of the people involved in a statement issued on Wednesday. The board said the charges arose from alleged breaches of the ECB’s anti-discrimination code as well as rules concerned with the conduct of players and officials.

The governing body added an independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) would now hear the cases, expected to take place in September and October.

The ECB said it was standard practice for the CDC panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full.

Pakistan-born former off-spinner Rafiq first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.