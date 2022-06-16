Speakers call for Islamic finance

ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus Director, Dr Mahroof Shah, has said the growth and development of Islamic Finance in last two decades is unprecedented and its importance in our daily life as a Muslim society cannot be ignored.

He was speaking at the one-day seminar on “Awareness on the fundamentals of Islamic Banking” in collaboration with the Centre of Islamic Finance (CIF), COMSATS University, (CUI) Lahore Campus and BankIslami Pakistan Limited here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the presentation was given by Dr Usman Khurshid, CIF, CUI Lahore on the many academic and industrial activities conducted by the CIF in last several years which include a Higher Education Commission-recognized COMSATS Journal of Islamic Finance and a Global Islamic Finance forum for the last the seven years in Lahore, where national and international experts came together for the growth and development of Islamic Finance in Pakistan.

Mufti Sheikh Nouman, a Shariah scholar from BankIslami Pakistan Limited conducted the session with an interactive and question-answers session with students and the local community.

Both students and the local community members appreciated the seminar that highlighted the importance of such activities at CUI Abbottabad Campus for regional development and awareness.