UVAS dairy forum tomorrow

LAHORE:The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) is arranging a dairy forum to boost dairy sector tomorrow (Wednesday) in a hotel.
The event is being organised under the project of capacity building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain. Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Cap (retd) Asadullah Khan will preside over the forum while a large number of stakeholders, researchers, academicians, students, livestock farmers, dairy professionals/representatives from public and private sector dairy industries and Dairy Cattle Farmers Association will attend the event. Various aspects will be discussed in the forum relating to brief achievements of capacity building project during 2021-22 and importance of milk value addition.
