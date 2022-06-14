Rawalpindi municipal status changed as RMC

Rawalpindi:Once again, the municipal corporation, municipal committees and all union councils in Rawalpindi have reinstated after the Punjab government declared Rawalpindi as a municipal corporation and changed the status of Metropolitan Corporation to the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC). This is the fourth time the Punjab government has changed the status of Rawalpindi.

The Punjab government through a notification has once again declared the city areas as Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) while Deputy Commissioner (DC) has assumed the charge as administrator of Zila Council (District Council), Rawalpindi here on Monday.

Under the new notification, Rawalpindi having a population of more than 1.5 million will be declared a municipal corporation once again.

First Punjab government of PTI changed the status in November 15, 2019, second in January 10, 2020 and third in February 5, 2022. And now fourth time, Punjab government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government changed the status in June 13, 2022.