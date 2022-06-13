Nations Cup a golden opportunity for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will get a decent chance of playing in the FIH Pro League next year when the eight best backup teams will be drawn to play in the Nations Cup Hockey to be held in South Africa in December 2022.

Pakistan hockey these days is battling for survival on the international scene following the national team’s exit from the World Cup to be staged in India at the start of 2023. The fifth spot in the Asia Cup held in Indonesia was not enough to give Pakistan a place in the World Cup. For Pakistan hockey, all has not been lost as yet as the team will be up against the best of combinations in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting from July 28.

Besides Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and India are other leading teams in the competition. Pakistan have been grouped in a tough Pool A alongside Australia and New Zealand with Scotland and South Africa also there in Group.

The next international stopover for the Greenshirts will be Nations Cup to be held in South Africa in December. A total of eight best backup teams will vie for two places up for grab in Pro League VI to be held next year. The two teams finishing last in the ongoing Pro League will be demoted to the Nations Cup.

“The FIH has decided to introduce promotion and relegation for the league being played among the best teams in the world. Pakistan will be having a good opportunity to stay among the top teams when they get a chance to play in the company of the best in the world.”

Meanwhile, all the national probables for the Commonwealth Games are to assemble on June 16 for a fitness training camp to be established at the PT School in Abbottabad. The two-week training camp is meant to help probables attain a fitness level meant for professional athletes.

However, no final decision has yet been taken on the establishment of a national camp in Islamabad.

“Efforts are being made to make the Bunda Ground in Islamabad ready for the camp though the chances are remote as the Pakistan Sports Complex is under renovation these days for the 14th South Asia Games. Whether the roads and washrooms would be upgraded within the next twenty days is not clear yet. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) -- sponsor of the camp -- could organise the camp at the Ishfaq Nadeem Stadium in Rawalpindi,” an official said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PSB is currently considering different options on establishing the hockey camp in Rawalpindi or Islamabad. Even team head coach Siegfried Aikman is keen to hold the national camp for the Commonwealth Games in Islamabad rather in Lahore.

“Even the probables have shown interest to go through camp training in Islamabad. I have already taken up the matter with the PHF on the establishment of the camp in Islamabad following the fitness training in Abbottabad.”