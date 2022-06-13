Around 20 vehicles destroyed by fire at Nazarat

A fire broke out at the central vehicle pool, commonly known as Nazarat, at the Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday and destroyed several vehicles.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire had erupted in the bushes and it quickly engulfed the Nazarat, where case property and stolen vehicles are kept after they are recovered to present them in court when required, and destroyed several vehicles.

After receiving information, two fire engines were dispatched to the area at first, and later four more vehicles had to be dispatched considering the intensity of the fire. The fire brigade spokesperson said that they were informed about the fire at 1pm, adding that the flames had already spread to the Nazarat when the firefighters arrived on the scene.

Rangers officials were also present to assist the firefighters, who took around five hours to douse the blaze. The locals, however, claimed that the firefighters had arrived late, saying that drug addicts usually hide in the bushes to take drugs and often cause a fire.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, around two dozen motorbikes, half a dozen cars, a bus and a rickshaw were destroyed in the fire, which also damaged some other vehicles. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the fire at the Nazarat, adds APP. The CM directed the Karachi commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident and the damages it caused.