Police introduce new mechanism to identify traffic violators

Islamabad : The traffic police have constituted Special Vigilance Squads to identify the violators of traffic rules and impose fines on them without making any kind of problem for vehicular movement on the roads.

According to the details, each squad comprises one vehicle, one motorbike, and four traffic police officials (two in uniform and two in plain clothes).

Two officials in plain clothes monitor the vehicular traffic, especially at the traffic signals, and when they identify anyone violating the traffic rules they never stop them on that spot. These officials provide information through wireless to other two officials in uniform about the violator who stops him/her later and impose fines on him/her.

In this way, the traffic officials create no problem for the motorists at the traffic signals and also impose fines on violators.

These squads also keep an eye on cell phone usage while riding or driving; use of seat belt and parallel parking. This kind of mechanism is new in the city and the traffic department will review its performance on periodical basis and will then make further plans to strengthen it in the future. The traffic police have also formed squads to curb one-wheeling, road stunts, car racing, and rash driving in the city. These squads continuously patrol various areas, including 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, Expressway, and Murree Road.

An official said Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the traffic police to strictly monitor traffic violations in the federal capital.

“We are already quite vigilant but to further improve our performance Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police Syed Mustafa Tanvir has now formed Special Vigilance Squads to monitor vehicular traffic in the city,” he said.