Raja declares Peshawar unfit to host PSL-8

LAHORE: Another tiff has developed between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and one of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on what the former calls an intervention of the latter in the administrative matters of the league.

The PCB has given a shut-up call to one of the owners, who has in the past been giving statements related to organisational matters.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has slammed Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi for declaring Arbab Niaz Stadium as one of the venues for the upcoming 8th edition of the PSL and nullified his claims saying Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar is not fit to hold PSL-8 matches.

Sources revealed that Raja has made it clear that Peshawar will not be hosting matches of the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It has further been learnt that security forces have not yet declared the venue suitable for international matches.

Ramiz said during a meeting that Javed Afridi had told him that the new stadium will be of the highest standard but the overall quality of the stadium was less than satisfactory. He added that it is not possible to hold the matches at the stadium.

He revealed that the entire PSL-8 will be held in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Multan is also a potential venue, he said.

He further stated that Multan Cricket Stadium has the potential to host further international matches. He also hinted that some matches of the upcoming tours of England and New Zealand can also be played at the Multan cricket stadium.

Ramiz has, meanwhile, indicated that the international career of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmad might be over. The PCB has found a most probable replacement for the position in Mohammad Haris.

It has been learnt that Raja in a meeting with Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim said, “We have a new wicketkeeper-batter in the shape of Muhammad Haris. It seems that the career of Sarfraz Ahmed is almost over.”

Haris, a young wicket-keeper batter, played for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and had an outstanding season. He also made his international debut in the first One-Day International against the West Indies.

Hailing from Mushtarzai, the suburbs of Peshawar, 21-year-old Haris had two forgettable years at the Regional U19 level, but he excelled the third time around to compel the Junior Selection Committee to induct him into Pakistan’s squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.