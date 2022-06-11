Transvestite killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A member of the transgender community was killed at a commercial plaza in the limits of City Police Station, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that an accused Rashid Kaleem wanted to befriend a transgendered person Raheel alias Sheeza, 18, but she had turned down his friendship offer.

The accused wanted to have a friendship with Sheeza, but she refused to oblige him. This infuriated the accused, who opened fire on the she-male and killed her at the place of another member of the transgender community.

The accused had lured the victim into coming to the place of her colleague, where he opened fire on her and killed her on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused was fleeing but the police foiled his attempt and arrested him. The police also recovered from him the pistol used in the crime.