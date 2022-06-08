If elections are held now, PDM parties to get 39pc votes: IPOR survey

ISLAMABAD: The parties contesting elections if held now from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will have 39 percent clear majority, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) behind with 29 percent, says a survey report of Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR).

These are the results of IPOR survey conducted between May 24 and June 3, 2022 with over 2000 people participating from across the country.

The survey said PMLN, PPP, JUIF and MQMP will get 39 percent majority if they contest polls jointly from the PDM platform. In the survey, 29 percent voters said they would vote for PTI and 25 percent for PMLN. Nine percent of the voters would likely to cast their vote for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), three percent for Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUIF), three percent for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), two percent for Jamaat-e-Islami(JI), two percent for Muttahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), while one percent would opt for Awami National Party (ANP). According to the survey, one percent Pakistanis said they would vote for a party after assessing its performance. Seven percent said they will not vote for any party.