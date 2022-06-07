NA denounces blasphemy by BJP leaders

The inside view of the National Assembly building. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Monday unanimously adopted a resolution, condemning the derogatory remarks made by India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The resolution moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the whole nation was in a state of shock after hearing such remarks by the two BJP leaders.

The resolution said the Muslims across the world had great love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as in the Holy Quran they (Muslims) had been bound to love the Prophet (PBUH) more than their parents and children.

It said the derogatory remarks had saddened the whole nation, including the non-Muslims. The resolution said with such remarks the Muslims living in India had also been harassed and mentioned that the BJP government had always followed an anti-Muslim policy.

The resolution asked the Indian government to take strict action against the BJP leaders, who had passed such derogatory remarks and hurt the sentiments of Muslims, besides ensuring that such remarks should not be repeated.



It also urged the international community to take notice of India’s anti-Muslim policy. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar also condemned the blasphemy and said it was high time the Modi government stopped pursuing anti-Muslim policies.

FO: The Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge’d Affaires and conveyed to him Pakistan’s categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly blasphemous remarks made by two senior officials of the BJP. The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks were totally unacceptable and had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, the Foreign Office said.

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplored the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslim sentiments.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India. Muslims are being systematically stigmatised, marginalised and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India,” the FO said in its statement.

The FO said growing mainstreaming of the reprehensible anti-Muslim sentiment and the increasing attempts at depriving the Muslims of their centuries-old places of worship citing frivolous historical claims are nothing but the obvious outcomes of the deep-seated Islamophobia in Indian society.

“Pakistan strongly urges the BJP leadership and the government of India to unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action against them for attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” it said.

The FO said the government of India was also reminded of its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognisance and stop the dangerously rising Hindutva inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country,” it concluded.

OIC: The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also condemned and denounced the denigration of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). “These cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims,” the OIC General Secretariat said in a statement.

The OIC mentioned India’s set of decisions to prohibit the use of hijab in educational institutions in some Indian states, including demolition of Muslims’ properties and growing violence against them.

The OIC called on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet (PBUH) and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable.

It also called on the Indian authorities to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship.

The General Secretariat called on the international community, in particular, the United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council’s special measures, to take necessary measures to challenge practices targeting Muslims in India.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Maldives became the latest Muslim countries to condemn the derogatory remarks made by BJP leaders. In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the remarks and affirmed its firm rejection of "all practices and behaviors that contradict moral and human values and principles".

It underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence. "The ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiment of followers of different religions," the statement said.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also issued a similar condemnation on Twitter. Meanwhile, a statement by the government of Maldives said it unreservedly condemned "all and any action that purports to pervert the true nature and teachings of Islam and attempts to demean" Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It went on to say that it was "deeply concerned" by the derogatory remarks by some BJP officials but also welcomed the Indian government's response. "The government of Maldives welcomes the denouncement by the government of India of the derogatory remarks by the concerned officials and the prompt action taken by BJP against those officials," the statement added.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also lodged complaints with India. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it expected a “public apology” from the Indian government and Kuwait warned that if the comments go unpunished, India would see “an increase of extremism and hatred."

The Grand Mufti of the sultanate of Oman described the “obscene rudeness” of Modi’s party toward Islam as a form of “war.” And Riyadh said the comments were ‘insulting’ and called for ‘respect for beliefs and religions.’

AJK PM: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said such statements were a reflection of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India. He termed this act an expression of hatred against Muslims. Urging the international community to take effective notice of the matter, the PM said that the BJP leaders’ derogatory remarks had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all across the world.

Demanding the Indian government to rein in the culprits, the PM said that Modi should punish the culprits immediately and tender an unconditional apology to the entire Muslim world. SENATE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani announced that Senate lawmakers would register a protest in front of Indian Embassy against the blasphemous remarks after Friday prayers.

Responding to a suggestion of Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, the chairman announced that parliamentarians would register their protest in front of the Indian Embassy soon after the Friday prayers.

PPP: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a statement issued here by the party secretariat said the infringement of Muslim sentiments by the remarks of the followers of extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against the ideology of India.

PAK ARMY: The Pakistan Armed Forces termed the statements indication of extreme hatred towards Muslims and other religions in India. Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations Maj-Genl Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on his official handle shared the condemnation message of the Armed Forces.

He wrote: “The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India.” Following a strong reaction from Muslim countries, the ruling BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party for their remarks, according to the Indian media. The statement issued by the party did not name anyone but it underlined that the party did not condone insults to any religion and respects all faiths.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy … During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iran and Pakistan had issued similar condemnations earlier. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran had summoned India's envoy to register their protest on Sunday, while Pakistan issued a strong demarche to the Indian charge d'affaires on Monday.