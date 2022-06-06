Musician A Hameed remembered on death anniversary

Islamabad : Noted musician A Hameed, who had composed melodious soundtracks for Urdu and Punjabi films in a career spanning around 35 years, was remembered during a special ceremony held here to mark his 31st death anniversary.

The event, which was jointly organised by A Hameed Memorial Society and Mausikaar Welfare Trust at the auditorium of the Legend Hotel, had dozens of music lovers from different walks of life, including foreigners, in attendance.

The event began with a presentation on A Hameed’s film songs by noted writer, film critic, and teacher Aijaz Gul.

A Hameed, whose full name was Sheikh Abdul Hameed, was born in Amritsar (India) in 1924 and passed away on May 20, 1991, in Rawalpindi. As a music director, he had to his credit the composition of popular songs for films Anjaam, Saheli, Aulad, Susraal, Gharnata, Yeh Aman, Awaz, Naya Andaz, Raat Ke Rahi, Tauba, Shabnam, Angaare, Yeh Aman, Samaaj, Jawab Do, Surayya Bhopali, Mazi, Haal, Mustaqbil, Awaz, Naya Andaz and Watan, and received the Nigar Award as the best musician.

Legend Travel and Trips director Irfanul Haq highlighted the facilities his company offers facilitates to local and international travellers around the world, and how it creates cultural events for them in Pakistan. General Manager of the hotel Tahir Khan emphasised the importance of cultural events and promised to continue hosting such events on the premises to further the cause of music.

Masuikaar Trust president Dr. Seema Khan highlighted the work of her organisation for the promotion of Pakistani art and culture as well as the welfare of artists.

Saima Khushnood performed the classical Kathak dance, which was followed by a Santoor performance by Ali Raza.

Mehmooda Qamar, Muhammad Ali, and other vocalists mesmerised the audience by singing popular songs composed by A Hameed.