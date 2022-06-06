Govt urged to promulgate Local Govt Law to empower LG institutions

LAHORE:Experts have urged the Punjab government to promulgate ‘Local Government Law’ to empower the local government institutions in compliance with the Articles 140-A and 32 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The former government had tabled a bill in the Punjab Assembly about which resources said relevant standing committee had developed a consensus on the draft law by entertaining the recommendations made by representatives of different political parties in the assembly.The experts are of the view that the same consensus is essential for necessary enactment by the provincial legislature otherwise political and procedural bottlenecks will further delay the promulgation of LG law.

In Lahore civil society organisations working for the strengthening of LG system in Punjab demand promulgation of the LG law.Salman Abid, political analyst and Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Education & Advocacy (IDEA) Lahore said constitutional guarantees were immensely necessary to ensure continuity of LG system.Irfan Mufti, political economist, suggested that structure of LG institutions should be developed in pursuance of the Article 32 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Zahid Islam, Executive Director Sangat Development Foundation Lahore, said all political parties and other relevant stakeholders should be motivated to develop a broad-based consensus on the basic parameters of LG system. He said LG institutions’ polls must be held regularly.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director “Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), was of the view that amendments should be made in Election Rules 2017 to bind political parties contesting the LG elections to issue at least 5 percent of tickets to women for general seats.

Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Executive Director Baidarie Sialkot, said inclusive, efficient, transparent and accountable LG system was inevitably necessary for fostering and strengthening culture of respect for democratic principles, values, good governance, across the board accountability, transparent decision making and easy and expedited access to justice.