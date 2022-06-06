Fitness camp for CWG probables in Abbottabad from 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is planning to hold a strenuous fitness training camp for the leading probables of the 14th Commonwealth Games in Abbottabad starting from June 16 onward.

The camp aims at improving the physical standard of hockey players and shaping them in the best possible way for the Games which would see some of the leading teams from around the world gathering in Birmingham (UK) for honours and medals.

“We are planning to put the probables under two weeks of tough physical training and exercise at the PT School in Abbottabad. During all these months we have noticed that there are some flaws in the team’s power-hitting and stamina. Though each player has improved considerably over the last few months when it comes to regaining top fitness, there is a need to improve the standard further for the important events to come. Commonwealth Games are our immediate target. All the efforts would be made to put up a better show in the Games,” a source within the federation said.

It will not be for the first time that Pakistan probables would be seen getting physical training under the watchful eyes of the Army trainers who are considered amongst the best around. Almost four times during the last two decades hokey team probables were seen getting physical exercises in Abbottabad.

“Plans are in the final stages to have two weeks of physical exercise in Abbottabad. We are waiting for the final confirmation from the authorities which hopefully we would get in days to come. Team head coach Siegfried Aikman is due back on June 12 to join the team. The team head coach these days is back in Holland on holidays. Aikman is also expected to accompany the team, though Army trainers will conduct the physical training. Off and on the team is also expected to train at Abbottabad turf.”

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ has also learnt that the PHF plans to establish around three-week of training camps in Islamabad.

“Considering the weather conditions in Birmingham, we have been suggested that the camp should be organised in Islamabad starting somewhere from July 2. Following two weeks of training and a couple of weeks’ rest, the team camp is likely to be established in Islamabad where the Birmingham-bound squad will train till its departure. The team is expected to depart for the United Kingdom on or around July 21 where the Games will get underway from July 28.”

The PHF has already approached Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for boarding and lodging facilities.

“Though the sports complex is under renovation, it is expected that the hostel facilities would be available to the team from the first week of July. Even if the PSB fails to arrange the required facilities, we may opt for private arrangements. Camp is expected to be organized at the Bunda Hockey Ground from the first week of July.”