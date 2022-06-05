Hyderabad, Karachi, Larkana win in Women’s Softball C’ship

KARACHI: Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana teams won their respective matches on the opening day of the ongoing 7th Inter-Divisional Women’s Softball Championship being organised by Sindh Softball Association (SSA), played at Public School in Hyderabad.

In the first match of the day, Hyderabad beat Larkana by six runs.

The winning team scored 19 runs in three innings while Larkana's girls could score 13 runs.

In the second encounter, Karachi comprehensively beat Sukkur by a big margin of 11 runs.

The winner team scored as many as 15 runs while the losing side could score only 4 runs in a one-sided match.

In the third and last match of the day,

Sukkur girls outclassed Mirpurkhas by big margin of 10 runs.

Sukkur scored 12 runs while the losing side Mirpurkhas team scored only two runs.

Earlier, Chief Guest Dr Nadia Abid Shaikh inaugurated the tournament by hitting the ball.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nadia said that girls of Sindh province are equally shining on the sports front, along with other fields of the life.

“What is needed is to provide them proper infrastructure and opportunities to explore their talent and shine into professional sphere to win laurel for the country at national and international level”, she said.