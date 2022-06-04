Immoral activities on campus: COMSATS University Abbottabad director removed

ABBOTTABAD: Professor Dr Muhammad Mahroof Shah, head of the Department of Biotechnology, was on Friday assigned the acting charge of director of COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus replacing Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan.

The notification issued by Registrar Secretariat COMSATS University Islamabad with the approval of the rector, ended the tension gripped by COMSATS Campus Abbottabad after immoral activities were unearthed at the guest house of campus. The varsity management removed the campus director who was allegedly involved in the incident.

However, a departmental inquiry against Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan and Higher Education Commission Director Tahir Shah was underway.

Faculty members and other staff of COMSATS had shared shocking information with the media about the reported incident and informed that one HEC Director Tahir Shah, had stayed along with a Persian-speaking woman at the campus guest house, the residence of Campus Director Imtiaz Ali Khan.

The girl was allegedly physically tortured and her cries let the cat out of the bag in the afternoon of May 17, last month. The girl had tried to escape from Tahir Shah from the upper floor and she ran to the ground floor in an injured condition.

Fortunately, a worker of the Account Department was present in this almost no-go zone for official work and saw all this. He reportedly stopped the girl and the director who was allegedly chasing her, asking them about their identities. He had later called the university security.

A security officer, Aqeel Abbas, had reached the scene and probed the matter.

Tahir Shah had earlier said the girl was his wife, but later changed his earlier statement and said she was his maid.

Upon inquiry, it was found that she was not related to him. The matter was immediately reported to the director, and the rector via associated offices.

A strike was called and all forums demanded the sack of Director Imtiaz Ali Khan and an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The Academic Staff Association through a resolution had demanded the rector take immediate steps to restore the campus respect by removing the campus director and senior manager administration. The professors and chairpersons of various departments of the Abbottabad Campus had expressed concern over the indecent incident on the premises of the varsity.