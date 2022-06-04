 
Saturday June 04, 2022
Lahore

Minister visits DHQ hospital Sheikhupura

By Our Correspondent
June 04, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Sheikhupura. The minister inspected the attendance of doctors and observed medical supplies at the hospital. He visited emergency, operation theatres and other wards and inspected cleanliness situation. He met patients and asked them about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital. Hospital MS gave briefing to Khawaja Salman Rafique.

