Foreigners’ security cell established

LAHORE:Punjab Police has set up a Foreign Security Cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) to monitor the security arrangements of foreign nationals.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan made the announcement at a video link conference held on Friday at his office. IG Punjab said that implementation of SOPs issued by Home Department regarding security of foreign nationals should be ensured in all cases and registration of data on SPU desks at airports is mandatory on arrival of every foreign national in Pakistan. The video link conference was attended by Additional IG South Punjab, Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore and RPOs and DPOs of all districts. Additional IG Special Branch, DIG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore, DIGs and AIG Operations, Additional Director Battalion to SPU were also present. Security audit of Chinese

nationals: DIG Operations Lahore Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry has directed Police officer to conduct security audit of the Chinese living in provincial metropolis.

According to the details, an important meeting regarding security measures for the Chinese was held under the chair of DIG Operations here at DIG office on Friday. SP Security Rashid Hadayat, SP Dolphin Squad Sayed Aziz, SP Headquarter Awais Malik and Divisional SPs were also present on this occasion.

The meeting also reviewed the security of Chinese working on public and private projects. Sohail Chaudhry said that comprehensive and foolproof security should be ensured to the Chinese working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects. He said that focal persons should bring the security advisory in the notice of Chinese residents. He further maintained that residences and working places of Chinese residents in Lahore are also being made completely save.

Meanwhile, Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry has said that Lahore Police is effectively carrying out crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements. He said that maintaining law and order is the top priority of Lahore Police for which force is using all out resources to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens. He said that Lahore Police is committed to curb the criminal and anti-social elements from the provincial metropolis.

658 cops complete training course: A passing out parade of 478 sub-inspectors and 180 assistant sub-inspectors was held at Police Training College Sihala where Commandant, Police College Sihala, Additional Inspector General Ghulam Rasool Zahid was chief guest. Deputy Commandant DIG Ashfaq Alam Khan and Course Commander SP Umbreen Ali were also present. Families of passing out police officers, heirs of police martyrs and notables also participated in this event. On this occasion, the police officers who passed out took an oath to protect the self-esteem of the citizens and to abide by the law. Additional Inspector General Ghulam Rasool Zahid inspected the parade and awarded shields and prizes to the police officers who showed high performance during the training course. Later, passing out police officers also conducted crime control exercises.

Tight security: Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on the eve of Juma tul Mubarak. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations and all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present situation.