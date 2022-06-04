Pilgrims asked to abide by Hajj code of conduct

LAHORE:Ulema and Mashaykh have urged upon the intending pilgrims to fully abide by the code of conduct issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, and to stay away from any kind of political and sectarian sloganeering and negative activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While speaking at Hajj Conference held here Friday at Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town here in the chair of Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Secretary General International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, Ulema-Mashaykh said that this year, one million pilgrims would perform Hajj.

Addressing the conference, the religious scholars demanded the government provide subsidy to the poor and middle class, adding subsidy on Nafli Hajj for affluent sections should be abolished.

The Code of Conduct for pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah issued at the conference states that Hajj is a mandatory worship for those who can afford it. The government of Saudi Arabia has made Hajj arrangements for one million pilgrims this year, which is commendable, they said.

Pilgrims must abide by the laws of Saudi Arabia and not in any way violate the rules. Any kind of political and sectarian activity is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; therefore, pilgrims should pay attention to worship and avoid to become part of any political and sectarian debates and gatherings. Violation of laws can create problems not only for the person or group concerned but also for other pilgrims and Pakistan. Tahir Ashrafi said Harmain Al-Sharifain is centre of the Muslim unity. Muslims of all the religious sects and Fiqqa offer prayers inside Harmain Al-Sharifain without any difference and discrimination.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj, Ministry of Interior always facilitate pilgrims. The scholars instructed women to offer prayers in their rooms in the presence of rush inside Harmain Al-Sharifain.

As they are saying prayers in the limits of Harmain Al-Sharifain, they will found reward of prayers as observed inside Harmain Al-Sharifain, and this is the ruling for the weak and the sick during Hajj days. During the Hajj days, do not try to establish a political arena in Saudi Arabia and do not be a part of any such effort. The purpose of all these forces is only to destroy the peace and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain and to create difficulties for the pilgrims.

One should stay away from all such individuals, groups, and elements who do this and if you come across any such thing, be sure to inform your group leader and do not pay attention to rumours.

Meanwhile, in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah and Rami Jamrat, clearly follow the instructions of your group leader. Do not be in any hurry. Tahir Ashrafi also said that Hajj conferences, seminars and training sessions were being organised across the country in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council for intending pilgrims from Pakistan.