IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bails to former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former federal minister Hammad Azhar till June 20.
It also ordered them to submit surety bonds.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the separate petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders representing Asad Qaiser and Hammad Azhar, pleading the court to grant them protective bails.
They argued that they participated in the long march at the call of their party chief. The court stopped the police from arresting both leaders and granted them protective bails. The police was directed to prduce them before the court after 11 days.
