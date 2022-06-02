NHMP launches ‘#NoMore’ campaign for commuter safety

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has launched a campaign “#NoMore” which will inform the general public about new initiatives and tools being deployed to ensure commuter safety and enforcement of the law.
A pilot project using technological innovations and an enforcement regime with zero tolerance has been launched on selected motorways. These initiatives aimed to plug the technological gap in the existing infrastructure and desired infrastructure.
Over speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend violators if needed. Violations in lane discipline will be rigorously monitored, and fined. Violators will be identified by using intelligently deployed spotters, next-generation speed cameras, and drone cameras. All NHMP field officers are also equipped with body-worn cameras that transmit live footage to a state-of-the-art command centre, ensuring transparency and confidence. Additionally, variable messaging signboards are also being installed to warn and guide violators to stop and be ticketed.
