IRS launches Yearbook 2021

Islamabad:Organisations like the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), were imperative in imparting contemporary discourses on issues of regional significance, said Dr Rifaat Hussain, former Chairperson of DD Department, QAU.

Dr Rifaat was addressing a gathering at the book launch ceremony of “IRS Yearbook 2021” here Tuesday. Reflecting on the evolving dynamics of peace and security in the region, Dr Rifaat said that the IRS was producing noteworthy discourse(s) on South Asia. He added that the Yearbook was a commendable effort in putting together the chronology and reports of all events held by the Institute in the last year. Considering that this was the inaugural issue of the Yearbook, Dr Hussain said that we look forward to IRS Yearbook 2022.

Nadeem Riyaz, President, IRS, said that the Yearbook was an initiative to document all the events held by and at IRS which broadly aimed to serve as an institutional memory accessible for public consumption.