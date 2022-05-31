Ex-MNA Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb dies in accident

MINGORA: A former Member National Assembly from Swat and the son of ex-governor Miangul Aurangzeb, Shahzada Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb died in a road accident on Monday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at Saidu Baba masjid at 11:00 am today. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, journalist Essa Khankhel and others expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.