Ex-MNA Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb dies in accident

MINGORA: A former Member National Assembly from Swat and the son of ex-governor Miangul Aurangzeb, Shahzada Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb died in a road accident on Monday.
Funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at Saidu Baba masjid at 11:00 am today. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, journalist Essa Khankhel and others expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
NOWSHERA: The newly-elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Qazi Medical Complex, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, has...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter will hold workers’ conventions to mobilise the party...
CHITRAL: The Department of Wildlife and the Snow Leopard Foundation jointly organized a mass awareness campaign at...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad and...
NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday urged the students to acquire modern scientific and technological education to...
karachi: Soneri Bank Limited and ABL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a landmark agreement for...
Comments