Democracy is a way of governance based on the will of the people. Imran Khan recently said that he was ready for dialogue with the incumbent government for fresh elections. This statement should be taken seriously. All stakeholders should take responsibility and come forward to get this country out of the current socio-political chaos.
Negotiations are the only way forward to end this political and economic instability. Only a government with a fresh mandate will have the courage to take unpopular decisions that can help boost the economy. Let the people of Pakistan decide the fate of the country because in a democratic country, the people have the ultimate power.
Afaq Ayub
Chakwal
