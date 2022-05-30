India independent, we’re slaves: Imran

CHARSADDA: Severely criticising the federal coalition government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said the “American slaves” had increased the prices of petroleum products, while India bought cheap oil from Russia and reduced prices.

“It showed India is free but we (Pakistanis) are slaves,” the former premier said while addressing a workers convention at Sheikabad in Charsadda. He lauded India for following an independent foreign policy, saying it imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions. “Our government signed an agreement with Russia to buy oil at 30 per cent discounted rates. Our government was dislodged under a conspiracy,” he said. Imran said an independent foreign policy was imperative for speedy progress of Pakistan.

Imran Khan warned that the nation would not forgive Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for torturing peaceful protestErs of his party and conducting raids at their houses. He reiterated that they all would be brought to book and sent behind bars by the PTI government soon.

Asking the youth to get ready for another long march, he said that his party would soon start marching towards Islamabad to bring down the “imported government”. He warned that his party workers would “snatch” their rights if they were denied it through peaceful means.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Member National Assembly Fazal Mohammad Khan also spoke.“As long as I am alive, I will continue to wage jihad against these thieves. We are Muslims, who do not bow before anyone, except Allah,” Imran Khan said. He said the incumbent government had accepted all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund. He alleged that the government was going to sell Kashmir.The PTI chief said the party workers from Mardan and Lahore, who embraced martyrdom during the Azadi March, were striving for true independence of the country.