ECP’s decision challenged

LAHORE : A petition has been moved before the Lahore High Court challenging Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision not to notify members on reserved seats.
Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the petition. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti will hear the case. The petition stated that the Election Commission should issue notification of five members on reserved seats. He said the Supreme Court on May 17 ruled against the defected members. After which on May 25, the Election Commission de-seated 25 members of the Punjab assembly. Under the Election Commission rules, notification of members to specific seats was to be made immediately, Azhar added. He said that Election Commission is not only violating the constitution but also violating its own orders.
