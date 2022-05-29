Women face humiliation in Bahawalnagar over ‘tea theft’ charge

KARACHI: Shopkeepers on Saturday made a mockery of the rule of law by establishing their own court to insult some women after accusing them of stealing a tea packet from a market of Haroonabad area of Bahawalnagar.

Reports said in the Haroonabad area market, the shopkeepers set up their own court to decide the case against two women who were accused of stealing a tea packet.

The shopkeepers tied the women with their own shawls and dragged them throughout the market. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and amid the absence of women police, the two women were taken to the police station on foot.

The police said there was an allegation of theft of a packet of tea against the women.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the police arrested six accused shopkeepers involved in harassing the women.