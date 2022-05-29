100 graduates awarded MBBS degrees at LNH Medical College convocation

The vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Karachi, Prof Amjad Siraj Memon, on Saturday conferred MBBS degrees on 100 graduates of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College’s Batch 21 at the annual convocation of the college and urged them to serve the ailing humanity without any discrimination.

“While practising as healthcare professionals, I would advise you to keep in mind the efforts of your parents who worked hard for you becoming a doctor from a prestigious medical college. As a healthcare professional, you should serve the ailing humanity without any discrimination,” he said while addressing the graduates.

The medical director of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College, Dr Salman Faridi, advised the young doctors to maintain integrity and accept new challenges in the practical life. He said a doctor should continue the process of learning to serve humanity. Syed Shahid Ali, president of the board of governors, in his speech, gave a glimpse of the initial days of the LNH from 1948. He said that after a humble start of 50 beds, today the hospital was running with 750 beds with modern medical facilities and a team of best doctors and professionals.

Prof Dr Karimullah Makki, principal of the college, welcomed the guests and spoke about the history of the college. Later, Prof Dr Makki requested the vice chancellor to permit the session to further proceed.

During the convocation, special awards and cash prizes were given to outstanding students. Dr Kiran won the first position, while Dr Areesha got the second position. The third position was a tie between three: Dr Anam, Dr Areeba and Dr Syeda Namiyah Fatima. The award for the overall MBBS batch 2021 was won by Dr Kiran.