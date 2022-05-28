PTI plea against arrests disposed of

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the arrest of its workers.
Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said if somebody was at D Chowk and doing something illegal, it was the administration’s job to take action. HANIF ABBASI CASE: The court extended its stay order to bar Hanif Abbasi form working as special assistant to the Prime Minister till June 2.
RANA SHAMIM CASE: The court adjourned the case against Rana Shamim, former Chief Judge of the Supreme Appellate, GB, after the attorney general was not available. Chief Justice Athar Minallah said people were making fun of the court which would not be allowed.
