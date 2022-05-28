Russia expels five Croatian diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was expelling five employees from Croatia’s embassy in Moscow, following a similar move by Zagreb over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Croatia’s ambassador to express its “strong protest over the groundless attempts of the Croatian authorities to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine”. The ministry also accused Croatia of providing “military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv”.
LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese women’s activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights...
BANGUI, Central African Republic: Lawmakers in the Central African Republic on Friday voted to abolish the death...
SEOUL: North Korea says its Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control, with state media reporting falling...
REYKJAVIK: Is your out-of-office reply not enough for you to let go of the reins? Icelandic horses can now reply to...
WARSAW: Ten Kurdish asylum seekers in Poland on Friday entered their third week of a hunger strike to protest what...
