Saturday May 28, 2022
World

Russia expels five Croatian diplomats

By AFP
May 28, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was expelling five employees from Croatia’s embassy in Moscow, following a similar move by Zagreb over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Croatia’s ambassador to express its “strong protest over the groundless attempts of the Croatian authorities to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine”. The ministry also accused Croatia of providing “military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv”.

