Gold rates drop Rs2,100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs2,100 per tola on Thursday on the recovery of the Pakistan Rupee against the US Dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,200 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,800 to Rs121,056. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $14 to $1,860 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.16.