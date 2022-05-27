Imran left his workers high and dry: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Imran Khan left his workers on the streets and went to bed on his own, as his long march failed miserably.

During chat with reporters outside the Parliament House, she explained that people showed that they wanted politics of development and prosperity and not politics of attacking groups, riots and temptation.

In 2014, Imran Niazi had also staged a dharna and went back empty handed, and this time also he left his workers on the streets and went to bed in Bani Gala. The minister said Imran Khan staged a drama to thwart government talks with the IMF.

“They attacked police vehicles, policemen were martyred, Imran Khan insulted the Supreme Court's decision, stood on the container and declared that no decision was taken, reached D-Chowk. When they approached D-Chowk, they had only a few people left and they had to flee,” she noted.