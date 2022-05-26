Former land director among two killed in firing incidents

Two people, including a former land officer, were killed and five others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Wednesday.

A man was shot dead at a bungalow located on Khayaban-e-Qasim, Defence Phase VIII, within the limits of the Darakhshan police station. Police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tariq.

According to SHO Ali Raza Leghari, the deceased was a former land director for the Airport Security Force and initial investigations suggested that he was murdered by his friend, namely Arsalan, who shot him at least four times, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was currently associated with a real estate business and Arsalan was his partner. The police suspect that the incident might have occurred over a monetary dispute.

The suspect managed to escape after the murder. Police said they had seized empty shells of a pistol used in the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

A 20-year-old youth, Juzlan, son of Faisal, was killed in a firing incident that took place at a housing society on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. Twenty-year-old Shahmir was also wounded in the incident.

Police said they had arrested a suspect, Hussain, who told them that he had a clash with the victims over riding a motorcycle, upon which he called his brother who arrived at the scene with another person and opened fire on them after an exchange of hot words.

Police said the deceased and injured persons were residents of Safoora Goth and had arrived to visit their relatives at the housing society when the incident took place. A case has been registered.

Separately, 35-year-old Shahid, son of Shamsher, was wounded in a firing incident in the Korangi Crossing area. He was taken to the JPMC.

In another incident, two youths were injured in a firing incident within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. They included 18-year-old Osama and Wali Gul, 25. They were shifted to the JPMC.

Within the Sacchal police’s jurisdiction, Syed Hasnain, 24, was shot and injured in Scheme 33 by unknown suspects. He was shifted to the JPMC. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man, Mushtaq, son of Abdul Ghaffar, was wounded after he put up resistance during a mugging bid within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was shifted to the JPMC for medical treatment.