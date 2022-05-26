Pak-Japan Centre inaugurated

Islamabad : First-ever Pak-Japan Centre was inaugurated in Pakistan at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) jointly by Lt Gen (r) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, says a press release.
The facility has been established through the collaborative efforts of NUST & Plus W Inc. a Japanese company working on behalf of the Government of Japan. The event was also attended by the Ex-Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad, First Secretary Economic & Development Section Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Mr Tsuchiya Taiji, and Ms Ismat Hassan Sial, the Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo.
The Centre will primarily focus on promoting exchanges between Pakistan and Japan to foster cooperation in the fields of human resource development and joint research, especially in the IT sector.
