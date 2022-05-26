Book launched

LAHORE:Punjab University Oriental College organised a book launching ceremony of “Everest's Land - Travelogue Nepal” written by eminent writer Tahir Anwaar Pasha.

The event was attended by Ms Simli Awan, Hussain Ahmed Shirazi, Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayer, Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Virk, Cartoonist Javed Iqbal, Shahid Zaheer Syed, Dr Ayesha Azeem, Nasir Mahmood Malik, Director Al-Hamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and others.

On this occasion, the participants appreciated the travelogue and declared it one of the best travelogues. In their speeches, the participants expressed hope that the author's journeys and his travelogues would continue to inspire the younger generation to travel and develop their writing skills.

They claimed that no one knew the art of presenting travelogue better than Tahir Sahib. He said his travelogue provided an opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and history of other countries.

Tahir Anwaar Pasha said that there was a silent message in the travelogue in which an attempt had been made to highlight the relationship between the spouses. He said a good journey could be made with wife and a successful travelogue can also be written.