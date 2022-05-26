Printing of private party ad about judge: IHC issues summons

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned Chief Editor The News Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in person in a case pertaining to publishing of an advertisement about a judge.

The court also instructed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and Editor Aamir Ghauri to submit affidavits before it regarding their stance. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case while Editor The News Aamir Ghauri appeared before his court. At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the advertisement published by the media house did not fall in journalistic reporting.

The court noted that the newspapers had published the picture of Chief Justice of Pakistan, adding that this matter could not be ignored. The chief justice asked the editor to view the ad size and read its contents.

He said that the newspaper had published the ad against judiciary for commercial purposes. Aamir Ghauri extended his apology on the matter at this the court said it was a serious matter and could not be overlooked.

The court asked whether the newspaper realised that it had published an advertisement about a pending case. Aamir Ghauri said that the family of Barrister Fahad Malik had given this advertisement and the newspaper published in bonafide mistake.

The court said it was also issuing a notice to the concerned family as well. The chief justice said one ad was published consecutively for two days and now the editor was saying it was an unintentional act.

The ad alleged the judge had committed a deal in the case. The court instructed Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Chief Editor of the newspaper, to appear on coming Monday and submit his affidavit in the case.

The chief justice remarked that whatever one wants, he speaks about the court. The newspaper’s lawyer said that his client was extending apology and had already published it in Wednesday’s newspaper. The court asked the newspaper to publish the apology ad on front page tomorrow. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till coming Monday.