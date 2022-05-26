Using KP’s resources: PMLN moves NAB against Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday said he had submitted an application in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against ousted prime minister Imran Khan for using resources of the province for his political gains.

Speaking at a news conference, he said Imran Khan was hiding in the Chief Minister’s House and conspired against the federal government by utilising the provincial government’s resources.

Flanked by PMLN provincial president women wing Sobia Khan and others, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief did nothing practical for the welfare of people during his three and a half year government.

He said Imran Khan used the provincial government’s helicopter. He said that Imran Khan was using the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his political gains. Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Khan did nothing practical for the people but promoted hatred and divided the nation. “Imran Khan is trying to deceive the Pakhtuns through his tall hollow slogans,” he said.

He said Imran Khan pocketed millions of rupees in the name of Billion Tree Tsunami project and embezzled the funds meant for the treatment of the coronavirus patients. The PML-N leader an application had been submitted with NAB to hold impartial investigations against Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan looted the provincial government’s resources during the last nine years and took artefacts from the Peshawar Museum to his residence in Banigala.