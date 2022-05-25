Kidnapped man recovered, ‘kidnapper’ held

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped youth and arrested six accused in the jurisdiction of Pabbi Police Station on Tuesday.
Sajjad Ali Shah, a resident of Bab-e-Qadim in Pabbi, had reported to the police that his brother Jawad Ali was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Ali Baig area.
Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan Gandapur constituted a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Khan and Station House Officer, Pabbi, Ismail Shah, launched investigation on scientific lines.
The police said that they reached the accused through the close circuit television camera recording and arrested the alleged kidnappers identified as Hilal, Bilal, Noorullah, Safiullah, Hashim and Yaseen and recovered Jawad Ali safely. The police said that the accused had tortured the kidnapped youth.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday sealed two ice cream production units...
KHAR: The people of Bajaur asked the government and authorities of the livestock department to take practical steps...
PESHAWAR: Over 1,500 proclaimed offenders have been arrested by the police in the provincial capital during the...
MANSEHRA: A record number of activists to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march today, a party leader claimed...
PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud has set up a control room to rehabilitate drug addicts and take...
MARDAN: The name of a local leader of the Pakistan People’s Party was mistakenly mentioned in a story published in...
Comments